Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 4:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 405 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cold Water Rest Area, or 12 miles east of Lake Walcott, moving

northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, western American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen,

Cold Water Rest Area, and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.