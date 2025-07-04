Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 4:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ketchum, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Trail Creek Pass, Garfield Ranger

Station, and Twin Bridges Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.