Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

north of Inkom, or 10 miles east of Pocatello, moving east northeast

at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Chesterfield Reservoir, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, and Cutthroat Trout

Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building, or inside a

vehicle if no building is available.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.