Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Chesterfield, or 8 miles west of Blackfoot

Reservoir, moving east at 25 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH, penny size hail, lightning,

and heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot Reservoir, Henry, and western Grays Lake.

This includes portions of Highway 34.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building, or inside a

vehicle if no building is available.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.