Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 6:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

around Grace, or southwest of Soda Springs, moving northeast at 40

MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH, pea to dime size hail,

lightning, and heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, southern Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, and Conda.

This includes portions of Highway 30 and Highway 34.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building, or inside a

vehicle if no building is available.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If you observe hail, wind damage, or flooding, please report your

observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via

phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.