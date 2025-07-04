Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 7:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 741 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Freedom, which is near Thayne, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Star Valley Ranch around 745 PM MDT.
Stewart Peak around 800 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.