Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 7:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles northwest of Big Sandy Recreational Area, which is 22 miles
north of Farson, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Sublette County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

