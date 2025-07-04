Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 8:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 814 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 10 miles southwest of Big Sandy, which is 24 miles east
of Big Piney, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Big Sandy around 825 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.