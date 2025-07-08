Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 1:07PM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN EASTERN IDAHO…

.A dry cold front will approach Idaho from the west on Wednesday.

This will have the effect of increasing the wind prior to the

arrival of the cold air on Wednesday night. Wednesday afternoon

and evening will see the combination of humidity below 15 percent

and wind gusts of 25 or 30 mph produce dangerous conditions for

areas where this occurs and where fuels are receptive to fire.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…When these weather conditions combine with

critically dry fuels, extreme fire behavior, including

intensity and spread rate, can result.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.