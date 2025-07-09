Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 3:00AM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…When these weather conditions combine with

critically dry fuels, extreme fire behavior, including

intensity and spread rate, can result.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.