Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out of southwestern Montana into far northern parts of Yellowstone National Park. The main hazard will be gusty, erratic winds up to 45 to 55 mph, with isolated 60 mph or greater. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings, and those recreating outdoors have a plan for when lightning strikes.

