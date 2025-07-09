Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 9:43PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 943 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles east of Seedskadee National Wildlife

Refuge to near Green River to near Squaw Hollow Boat Ramp On Flaming

Gorge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Green River around 950 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Rock Springs.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 83 and 116.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.