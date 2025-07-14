Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 2:04PM MDT until July 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 425 AND

427..

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* TIMING…Winds will remain gusty into early evening. Daytime

humidities will drop below 15 percent during this time.

Thunderstorm development mid to late afternoon will produce

gusts over 35 mph.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 TO 15 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated dry thunderstorms across the north

half of zone 410 will produce wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.

* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity with

critically dry fuels may result in extreme fire behavior.

Erratic wind gusts over 35 mph are expected near

thunderstorms. Lightning may generate new fire starts.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.