Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 8:05AM MDT until July 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 410 425 AND 427..
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from
2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Winds will increase early this afternoon and remain
gusty into early evening. Daytime humidities will drop below 15
percent during this time.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity with
critically dry fuels may result in extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.