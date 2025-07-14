Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 8:55PM MDT until July 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek

and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM

south of the Snake River.

* TIMING…Thunderstorm development mid to late afternoon will

produce gusts over 35 mph along with the potential for

lightning.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 35 percent coverage expected.

* IMPACTS…Erratic wind gusts over 45 mph are expected near

thunderstorms. Lightning may generate new fire starts.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.