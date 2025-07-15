Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 12:56PM MDT until July 15 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS: Low humidities, above normal temperatures, gusty

westerly wind, and dry showers and thunderstorms with gusty and

variable outflow winds exceeding 40 mph could cause erratic fire

behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln.

* WIND: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs 84 to 88.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.