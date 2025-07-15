Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 12:56PM MDT until July 15 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, above normal temperatures, gusty
westerly wind, and dry showers and thunderstorms with gusty and
variable outflow winds exceeding 40 mph could cause erratic fire
behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 277.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 84 to 88.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.