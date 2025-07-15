Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 2:25AM MDT until July 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose
Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls
BLM south of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during
the afternoon and evening hours, supporting the potential for
gusty outflow winds and frequent lightning.
* WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote the potential
for storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of
40-50 mph, locally higher up to around 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 to 25 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected today.
Lightning may generate new fire starts. Any new fire starts or
existing fires may spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.