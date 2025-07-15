Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:09PM MDT until July 15 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…
Eastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 608 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lava Hot Springs to Franklin, moving east at 50
mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot
Springs, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin,
Downey, Georgetown, Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Virginia, and Paris.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.