Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:09PM MDT until July 15 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Eastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 608 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lava Hot Springs to Franklin, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin,

Downey, Georgetown, Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Virginia, and Paris.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.