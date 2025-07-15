Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:25PM MDT until July 15 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho…

Northwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Northern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 625 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Aberdeen to Fort Hall Mount Putnam,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, American Falls

Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, Chubbuck,

Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth, Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, and Fort Hall Lincoln Creek

Lodge.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.