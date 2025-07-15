Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 6:41PM MDT until July 15 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 639 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northeast of Soda Springs to near Garden,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Bear

Lake Idaho Portion, southern Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace, Franklin,

Georgetown, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Henry, Oneida Narrows

Reservoir, Paris, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, and Bloomington.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Bear Lake and Blackfoot Reservoir, get away from the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.