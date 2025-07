At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Diamondville, which is near Kemmerer, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph have been reported with this

storm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Opal around 305 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.