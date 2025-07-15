Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 2:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles north of Malad, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malad, Swanlake, Downey, Clifton, Oxford, Daniels Reservoir, and
Malad Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.