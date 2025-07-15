Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 2:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near West Entrance, which is near West Yellowstone,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Madison, Firehole Canyon, and Harlequin Lake around 255 PM MDT.

Gibbons Falls around 305 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Virginia Cascade

and Norris Junction.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.