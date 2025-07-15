Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 2:54PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Idmon to near Plano. Movement was

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Henrys Lake, Sugar City, Teton, Parker,

Drummond, Shotgun Village, Egin, Ponds Lodge, Kilgore, St Anthony,

Plano, Chester, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir,

Warm River, and Harriman State Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.