Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 12 miles north of Holbrook Summit, or 20 miles

northwest of Malad, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Franklin,

Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Juniper, Holbrook Summit, Pleasantview, Fort

Hall Bannock Peak, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Virginia, Dayton, Weston,

Clifton, Oxford, and Stone.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.