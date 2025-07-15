Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 6:18PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from near Chubbuck to 10 miles west of Aberdeen. Movement

was north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls

Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall

Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall

Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,

Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, and Sterling.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.