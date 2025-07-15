Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 6:18PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line
extending from near Chubbuck to 10 miles west of Aberdeen. Movement
was north at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls
Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall
Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall
Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge,
Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, and Sterling.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.