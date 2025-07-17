Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 11:30AM MDT until July 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated chances between 1300 and 1800 across Zones 277, 279, and far southern 278.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

