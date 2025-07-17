Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 11:30AM MDT until July 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher gusty
winds begin across Zone 288 and western Zone 283 and push east
across Zone 283 by 1500.
* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.