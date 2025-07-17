Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 11:30AM MDT until July 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher gusty

winds begin across Zone 288 and western Zone 283 and push east

across Zone 283 by 1500.

* HUMIDITY: 10 to 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.