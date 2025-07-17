Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 1:18PM MDT until July 19 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 1PM TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 427 AND 413…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected
Friday. Lightning may generate new fire starts. Any new fire
starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote the
potential for storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in
excess of 40 mph, locally higher up to around 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.