Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 1:27AM MDT until July 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Dry Showers and Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic
outflow winds exceeding 40 mph could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated chances between 1PM and 6PM across Zones
277, 279, and far southern 278.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.