Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 1:27AM MDT until July 17 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty

Winds…and Dry Showers and Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic

outflow winds exceeding 40 mph could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated chances between 1PM and 6PM across Zones

277, 279, and far southern 278.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.