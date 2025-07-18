Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 1:40AM MDT until July 19 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 1PM TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR IDAHO FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 427 AND 413…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this
afternoon. Lightning may generate new fire starts. Any new fire
starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote the
potential for storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in
excess of 40 mph, locally higher to 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.