Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 1:40AM MDT until July 19 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:08 AM
Published 1:40 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 1PM TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY FOR
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR IDAHO FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 427 AND 413…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF
and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this
afternoon. Lightning may generate new fire starts. Any new fire
starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote the
potential for storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in
excess of 40 mph, locally higher to 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

