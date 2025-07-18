Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 8:01PM MDT until July 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 8:01 PM

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.

* TIMING…Tomorrow, Saturday, from noon and go through Saturday
evening until 8 PM MDT.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity with
critically dry fuels may result in extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content