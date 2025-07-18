Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 1:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 100 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Malta, moving northeast at 25 mph. Additional storms were located
over City of Rocks and near Standrod, Utah.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters reported penny size hail south of
Malta near the Utah border.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Rockland, Juniper, Elba, Almo, Holbrook Summit, City Of Rocks,
Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook, Sublett Reservoir, Roy, and Bridge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.