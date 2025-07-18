Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 1:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 100 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Malta, moving northeast at 25 mph. Additional storms were located

over City of Rocks and near Standrod, Utah.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters reported penny size hail south of

Malta near the Utah border.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Rockland, Juniper, Elba, Almo, Holbrook Summit, City Of Rocks,

Stone, Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook, Sublett Reservoir, Roy, and Bridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.