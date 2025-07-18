Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 2:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong
thunderstorms from near Mackay Reservoir to near Lonepine, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Mackay Reservoir, Clyde, Edie School, and Lone Pine.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.