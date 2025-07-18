Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 2:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong

thunderstorms from near Mackay Reservoir to near Lonepine, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mackay Reservoir, Clyde, Edie School, and Lone Pine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.