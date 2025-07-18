Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds along
a line extending from 6 miles west of Neeley to near Aberdeen to
Chubbuck. Movement was north at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls
Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort
Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford,
Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Groveland, Sterling, Massacre
Rocks, and Pilar Butte.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough
chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.