Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Neeley to near Aberdeen to

Chubbuck. Movement was north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls

Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort

Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford,

Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Groveland, Sterling, Massacre

Rocks, and Pilar Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough

chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.