Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 2:50PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds along a line

extending from 10 miles northwest of Monteview to 8 miles west of

Northwest Inl to near Darlington. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Mesonet observations. The North Creek Road Mesonet site

reported a gust of 52 mph.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Terreton, Mud Lake, Hamer, Atomic City, Darlington, Central

Inl, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Northwest Inl, Monteview, Moore,

Butte City, East Butte, Sage Junction, Howe, and Big Southern Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These outflow winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local

radio stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.