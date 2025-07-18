Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow winds
moving south across the Bear Lake Valley along with thunderstorms
developing across Bear Lake, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated and mesonet observations. Multiple mesonet
sites have reported gusts between 35 and 50 mph.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Fish Haven, and
Pegram.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near BEAR LAKE, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.