Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 8:04PM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONE
410…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity with
critically dry fuels may result in extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.