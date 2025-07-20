Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 10:35AM MDT until July 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph diminishing

overnight.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent but recovering overnight to around

35 to 40 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.