Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:40PM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 8:44 PM
Published 1:40 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 413, 425, AND 427…

* TIMING…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity with
critically dry fuels may result in extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

