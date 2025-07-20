Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:40PM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 413, 425, AND 427…

* TIMING…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity with

critically dry fuels may result in extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.