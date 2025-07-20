Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:50AM MDT until July 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this

evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.