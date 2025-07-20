Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 1:50AM MDT until July 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288. The foothill
areas in zone 288, including South Pass, will be the most impacted.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s in zone 288 and lower to
middle 90s in zone 283. .
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.