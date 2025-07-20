Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 7:37PM MDT until July 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
July 21, 2025 3:08 AM
Published 7:37 PM

* IMPACTS: Poor Humidity Recovery tonight, and Low Humidities and
Strong Gusty Winds Monday could cause erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent Monday afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content