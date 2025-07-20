Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 7:37PM MDT until July 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent Monday afternoon. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* IMPACTS: Poor Humidity Recovery tonight, and Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds Monday could cause erratic fire behavior.

