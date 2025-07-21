Red Flag Warning issued July 21 at 1:44PM MDT until July 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph during the
afternoon and early evening hours.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent during the afternoon and early
evening hours.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s during the
afternoon and early evening hours.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.