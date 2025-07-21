Red Flag Warning issued July 21 at 1:44PM MDT until July 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph during the

afternoon and early evening hours.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent during the afternoon and early

evening hours.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s during the

afternoon and early evening hours.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.