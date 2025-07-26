Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 4:33PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 432 PM MDT/332 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong
thunderstorm 24 miles west of Conner, or 35 miles southwest of
Hamilton, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hamilton, Darby, Conner, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Charlos Heights, and
Como.
This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 19 and 49.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.