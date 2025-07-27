Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 12:52AM MDT until July 27 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.