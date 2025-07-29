Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 8:40AM MDT until July 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR

IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this

afternoon. Lightning may generate new fire starts. Any new fire

starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for

storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40 mph,

locally higher to 55 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.