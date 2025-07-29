Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 8:40AM MDT until July 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR
IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.
* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this
afternoon. Lightning may generate new fire starts. Any new fire
starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for
storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40 mph,
locally higher to 55 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.