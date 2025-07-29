Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 8:40AM MDT until July 29 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 8:40 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR
IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected this
afternoon. Lightning may generate new fire starts. Any new fire
starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 45 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for
storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40 mph,
locally higher to 55 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content