Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 2:27PM MDT until August 1 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 2:27 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT ON THURSDAY FROM 2 PM MDT TO
MIDNIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR
IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422 AND 427…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday
afternoon and evening. Lightning may generate new fire starts.
Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.

* THUNDERSTORMS…25 to 40 percent coverage expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…A dry low level environment will promote for
storms to produce gusty outflow wind gusts in excess of 40 mph,
locally higher to 55 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

